Rostec will develop digital solutions for air carriers and travel operators of Venezuela

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. RT-Project Technologies, a subsidiary of the Rostec State Corporation, jointly with Venezuelan air carrier Conviasa will start implementing digital solutions to manage air transportation and travel operators’ activity in Venezuela, Rostec said in a statement on Thursday.The companies have signed the relevant cooperation agreement.

"The parties agreed on the development and implementation of information and digital systems in Venezuela, which will allow efficient building of technological processes for distribution of passenger air transportation, and make automatic booking available in real time. In addition to that, a nationwide digital travel platform will be launched in order to automate all activities of travel operators," Rostec said in a statement.

In particular, the parties will create a National Digital Tourism Platform (NDTP).

"It will bring all travel services across the country together in a single venue thus giving a new impulse to the development of this domain," Sergey Yarosh, CEO of RT-Project Technologies, said as quoted by the press service.

"The concluded agreement will contribute to the promotion of advanced Russian-made R&D-intensive products in the rapidly developing Latin American market. In close cooperation with our Venezuelan colleagues, we will implement modern solutions, whose effect will be experienced not only by businesses but also by service consumers".