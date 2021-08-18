At least 233,400 new market participants registered on Hainan in January-July

HAIKOU, August 18. /TASS/. About 233,400 new market participants were registered in January-July 2021 in the Hainan province, according to the "Hainan Daily" newspaper.

The growth of said indicator amounted to 43.47% compared to that which was recorded for the same period in 2020. Among all the new market entities registered in the province from January to July, 92,700 were enterprises.

According to the local authorities, most of the new market participants in the province are employed in areas such as wholesale and retail trade, information transmission, software and IT services, and business services. In total, by the end of July 2021, there were 1.38 million market entities on Hainan, 515,000 of those — enterprises.

The rapid growth of new market entities is associated with the implementation of Hainan's free trade port project. This program provides for the transformation of the island into a special customs zone. The Chinese government expects to complete the creation of a free port in general by 2025: by this time, a system for ensuring free trade and investment should be set up on the island.

By 2035, the free port and its model will become more solid. By this time, it is planned to ensure freedom of trade and investment on Hainan, cross-border movement of capital, people, and freight traffic.