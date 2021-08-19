Gas price in Europe down 4% amid plans to pump through Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, August 19. / TASS /. The price of gas in Europe during trading on Thursday declined by almost 4% after Gazprom's statement on the possibility of pumping gas through Nord Stream 2 in 2021, according to the ICE data presented on Thursday.

The cost of the September futures contract on the TTF hub in the Netherlands went down to $507 per 1000 cubic meters or 42.3 euros per MWh (based on the current euro-dollar exchange rate, ICE prices are presented in euro per MWh). The cost of gas was at $527 per 1,000 cubic meters until the release of the statement, which is almost 4% higher than the current indicator.

Earlier, Gazprom said that 5.6 bln cubic meters of gas could be supplied through the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in 2021.