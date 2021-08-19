Moscow court fines Google 6 mln rubles for refusal to remove illegal content

MOSCOW, August 19. / TASS /.Moscow’s Magistrate Tagansky District Court fined Google 4 million rubles ($ 54,000) for two new incidents related to its refusal to remove prohibited information, the court press service told TASS on Thursday. The total amount of fines imposed on the company on Thursday amounted to 6 million rubles ($81,000).

"By the decision of the judicial department Number 422 of the Magistrates' court, Google as found guilty under two counts drawn up under Article 13.41 of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation (failing to delete information if the obligation to delete such information is included in the legislation of the Russian Federation). The company is fined in the amount of 4 mln rubles ($54,000)," the court press service said.

Earlier on Thursday, the same court decided on another case drawn up against Google by Russia’s media watchdog on the same article. Google was fined 2 mln rubles ($27,000) as a result.

Earlier, the magistrate court fined Google 23.5 mln rubles ($316,968) under three administrative protocols for refusing to delete prohibited information and 3 mln rubles ($40,464) for refusing to localize databases of Russian users in the Russian Federation.

Russia’s media watchdog announced earlier that YouTube, owned by Google LLC, has not removed about 5,000 items containing prohibited content. According to the service, YouTube’s administration has shrugged off the department’s demands to remove material containing false information, including information about coronavirus. The department clarified that the video hosting service is the leader in the amount of unlawful content that has not been deleted.

Since the beginning of the year, 11 protocols have been drawn up against Google LLC for failing to delete illegal content. The watchdog also took the tech giant to court over the company's refusal to localize the databases of Russian users inside Russia.