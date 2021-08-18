Gas price in Europe down almost 10% on Wednesday, slightly recovers losses by end of day

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The gas price in Europe was down by almost 10% during Wednesday trading compared to the previous day amid data on the alleged beginning of gas supplies via Nord Stream 2, though it managed to partially recover losses closer to the evening, according to data provided by ICE.

Particularly, the price of gas futures for September delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands was down at $509 per 1,000 cubic meters or 42.5 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh) as of 5:32 pm Moscow time. On the previous day the trading closed at $562 per 1,000 cubic meters, which is almost 10% higher.

The gas price declined as the data appeared in the system of the European gas transport operator Gascade on gas pumping via the Nord Stream gas pipeline on German territory at 3-5 pm Moscow time. However, after that Gascade’s showed zero volume of physical pumping of gas via the pipeline again.

Later the price of gas in Europe slightly recovered losses, rising to around $537 per 1,000 cubic meters, though during the day the gas price in Europe was down by 4.6% compared with the previous closing.