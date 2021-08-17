The number of eco-friendly cars on Hainan increased by 21,100 in January-July

HAIKOU, August 17. /TASS/. The total number of new vehicles on alternative energy sources registered on Hainan from January to July 2021 exceeded 21,100 units, according to www.hinews.cn.

The corresponding figure by July already amounted to 84.48% of the number of vehicles that are planned to be introduced to the Hainan market this year. The increase in January-July in annual terms amounted to 150.64%. In July alone, more than 4,700 of such vehicles were registered on Hainan — an increase of 119.15% in annual terms.

Hainan is the first province in China to announce plans to completely end the sale cars running on gasoline and diesel on the island by 2030 in an effort to combat pollution and protect the local environment. To this end, the government encourages the public to purchase electric and hybrid vehicles, and also develops all the necessary infrastructure. The province has a policy of subsidizing purchases of such vehicles by individuals in the amount of 3,000 to 10,000 yuan ($ 463-1,545). The amount of subsidies depends on the value of the car.

In 2021, the Hainan authorities announced plans to increase the number of eco-friendly vehicles on the roads of the province by another 25,000, as well as significantly expand the network of charging stations for electric vehicles.