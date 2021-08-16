En+ Group certified to redeem ‘green’ certificates

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. En+ Group entered into agreement with I-REC Services B.V., which allows the company to redeem international renewable energy certificates (I-RECs), En+ Group said in a press release.

"En+ Group has become a certified Participant with I-REC Services B.V. The two companies have signed an agreement, allowing En+ Group to not only sell international renewable energy certificates (I-RECs), but also redeem them on the client’s or its own behalf, providing a full-cycle I-REC service," the company said.

"We believe that renewable energy certificates and their associated trade stimulates the development of modern, eco-friendly technologies, as well as increasing transparency in the energy industry as a whole. As a Participant, we can now provide a full range of services with I-RECs. This is much more convenient for our clients who no longer need to apply with the I-REC registry, pay commissions or handle any additional paperwork," EN+ Group’s Director for Sustainable Development Anton Butmanov commented.

Producers issue I-RECs to certify their generated energy is in full compliance with "green" standards like GHGP, CDP, and RE100, the company said.

En+ Group is a vertically integrated aluminum and electricity producer. It unites power plants with a capacity of 19.7 GW and aluminum production with a capacity of 3.9 mln tonnes per year (through a controlling stake in Rusal).