Russia retains third position among largest EU exporters — Eurostat

BRUSSELS, August 13. /TASS/. The total value of Russian exports of goods to the countries of the European Union in the first half of 2021 amounted to 67.4 bln euro, allowing Russia to take third place in the list of the largest EU exporting countries, as in the period from January to April 2021, European statistical agency Eurostat reported on Friday.

Thus, the volume of Russian exports in the first six months of 2021 increased by 35.6% compared to the same period in 2020 - 49.7 bln euro. In addition to Russia, the top three exporters to the EU countries for the period from January to June included China and the United States - 210.1 bln euro and 109.7 bln euro, respectively.

The volume of exports of goods from the EU countries to Russia also increased over the same time period, but only by 13% - from 37.8 bln euro to 42.7 bln euro. The largest importers of products from the EU were the United States (191.1 bln euro in January - June 2021), UK (135.5 bln euro), China (112.6 bln euro), and Switzerland (77 bln euro).

The total volume of exports of goods by the EU countries in the first half of the year amounted to 1.05 trillion euro, which is almost 14% more than in the first six months of 2020 (921.9 bln euro). The volume of imports to the EU countries also increased by about 14% - from 846.7 bln euro to 964.5 bln euro.