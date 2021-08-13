Cross-border transfers from Russia to CIS reach $720 mln in June — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The volume of cross-border transfers from Russia through payment systems to the CIS countries amounted to $720 million in June, which is 14% more than a year earlier, the Central Bank reported.

The volume of funds transferred to the CIS in June was the highest in the last three years, exceeding the figures for June 2019 and 2020 ($527 million and $ 631 million, respectively).

Over the past six months, the largest volume of transfers to the CIS was also in June, having outstripped the January figure by 76%. In January, $408 million was transferred from Russia to those countries.

In 2019 and 2020, transfers peaked in July ($607 million and $686, respectively). At the same time, the maximum volume of transfers in the first half of 2019 fell on May ($534 mln), and in 2020, as in the current year, in June.

In June, individuals transferred on average $269 to the CIS countries, which is less than the average transfer receipt for the same period in 2020 ($288), 2019 ($391) and 2018 ($358).

The regulator's statistics included data from payment systems Contact, Western Union, Zolotaya Korona, UNIstream, as well as data from FGUP Pochta Rossii (Russian Post).