Belarusian fertilizers export via Lithuania to end in December — minister

VILNIUS, August 12. /TASS/. The export of Belarusian fertilizers produced by companies hit by US sanctions will end in December of this year, Lithuanian Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis said on Thursday on the air with the Ziniu Radijas radio station.

"Banks will stop accepting for payment invoices for services in respect of sanctioned entities. Companies will not want to deal with them, avoiding risks," the Minister said. "Therefore, Belarusian fertilizers will stop going through Lithuania since December, when sanctions will come into force," he added.

The fertilizer transit will gradually start contracting in coming months, Skuodis said. "Enterprises will immediately start preparing to fully stop this flow," he added.

On Monday, the US, Canada and the United Kingdom introduced economic sanctions against Minsk. In particular, the US slapped dozens of Belarusian companies with sanctions, including the fertilizer producer Belaruskali. Canadian sanctions also cover products of the Belarusian potash sector.