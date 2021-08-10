LPG producers to reallocate about 40,000 tonnes of products to Russian market

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Energy agreed with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers that they will reallocate about 40,000 tonnes of LPG from export destinations to the domestic market, the Ministry said on Tuesday.

"For purposes of stabilizing the market situation, regulators represented by the Russian Ministry of Energy and the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service held action meetings with major LPG producers, with companies reporting within their framework about further re-orienting about 40,000 tonnes of LPG in August from export to the domestic market," the Ministry said.

The Ministry of Energy recommended companies to scale up LPG production for the domestic market and lower LPG export to meet the demand in Russia.

The LPG exchange price gained 8.6% on Tuesday to record-high 50,950 rubles ($688.7) per tonne at the St. Petersburg-based SPIMEX.

The LPG price rally is explained by the incident occurred at the Gazprom’s condensate treatment plant on August 5, Managing Partner of Petroleum Trading Maxim Dyachenko and Vice President of the Independent Fuel Union Dmitry Gusev told TASS. The incident can directly affect LPG production output at the Surgut condensate plant owned by Gazprom, experts said.