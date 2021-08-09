Sales in Hainan duty free stores increased by 257.2% in January-June

HAIKOU, August 9. /TASS/. Sales of goods in duty free stores on Hainan in the first six months of 2021 amounted to 26.76 billion yuan (about $ 4.1 billion), which is 257.2% higher than in January-June 2020, reported www.hinews.cn citing the Haikou customs department on Monday.

During this period, about 36.9 million different types of goods were sold in all Hainan duty free shops, which is 56.5% higher than in the first half of 2020. Over 3.8 million customers visited duty free stores in January-June. The growth of this indicator in annual terms amounted to 258.9%.

A pilot program for the development of a chain of duty free shops on Hainan was launched by the Chinese government in 2011. Since July 1, 2020, the island authorities have increased the personal quota from 30,000 to 100,000 yuan (from $ 4,200 to $ 14,200) for purchases in provincial duty free shops. The list of duty free goods has also been expanded from 38 to 45 positions.

This program is seen by the authorities as an important part of Hainan's free trade port project.