Gas pumping via Yamal-Europe down again after 20% growth early on Tuesday

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Gas pumping via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline has dropped again to Monday levels following an increase by more than 20% early on Tuesday, according to data provided by the European gas transport operator Gascade.

Gas pumping via Yamal-Europe was up to around 1.83 mln cubic meters per hour from 07:00 to 8:00 am Moscow time compared to 1.5 mln cubic meters per hour on the previous day and Tuesday night, according to Gascade.

However, later pumping started to go down gradually, diving again to less than 1.5 mln cubic meters per hour in the period from 10:00 to 11:00 am Moscow time.

Earlier reports said that Gazprom resumed feedstock supply to the Urengoy condensate pre-transportation preparation plant after August 5 accident. Gazprom’s condensate stabilization plant has also resumed accepting feedstock from the Urengoy plant and it is expected to start shipments of products to consumers shortly.

On August 5, a fire broke out at the condensate pre-transportation preparation plant near Novy Urengoy in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, which was localized on the following day, with no casualties.

The plant, owned by Gazprom Pererabotka, is one of the main producers of high-quality petroleum derivatives in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area.

Following the accident at the plant gas pumping via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline dropped more than two-fold.