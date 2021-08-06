Gas price in Europe down by close of business

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Natural gas prices in Europe declined by Friday night after being record-high during the day on the back of the incident at the Gazprom’s condensate plant, according to ICE data.

September futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands dropped to about $526 per 1,000 cubic meters, while it was close to $545 per 1,000 cubic meters during the trading session.

Gas prices therefore gained just 0.64% against the closing price on Thursday.

The fire occurred on Thursday at a condensate treatment plant in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District. The fire was contained without injured persons. Repair and recovery operations are underway at the plant.