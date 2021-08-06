Russia's disconnection from SWIFT is unlikely, says VTB CEO

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russia's disconnection from SWIFT will occur only if European governments decide to take too harsh measures against our country, VTB head Andrei Kostin said in an interview with Handelsblatt.

SWIFT is the international interbank data transmission and payment system, with over 11,000 largest institutions across the globe connected to it. Reports regularly appear in mass media that Russia can be disconnected from it as one of tougher Western sanctions.

"I don’t think this will ever happen — unless European governments want to take too harsh measures against Russia. But so far, even the United States does not have such plans. They would prefer to cut us off from the dollar system and impose secondary sanctions on European banks to prevent them from working with us," he said.

The head of the bank added that the restrictions on Russia’s sovereign debt previously introduced by the United States did not become a problem for the country and its banks.

"American investors still have open access to the secondary market. In general, the importance of international banks for Russian government bonds is relatively small. VTB alone has a share comparable to that of US investors, and if necessary, we can buy even more," Kostin explained.

According to the head of the bank, the introduction of additional sanctions against Russian issuers is groundless.

"They are counterproductive and do not solve any problems. The political dispute cannot be resolved by economic sanctions - negotiations are needed. Relations between Russia and the United States are now bad. They say that we are not far from the Cold war. In my opinion, we are already in a state of "a new Cold war." I see that because, due to my age, I remember the last Cold war," said Kostin.

At the same time, the head of VTB stressed that Russia remains part of the international community and does not want to separate itself from the rest of the world.

"We want good relations with other countries. If the West does not want to work with us, we will work with China, India and African countries. The United States and Europe are not the whole world," the top manager concluded.