Direct air service between St. Petersburg and Stuttgart to restart from August 22

ST. PETERSBURG, August 6. /TASS/. Nordwind Airlines will launch direct flights from the Pulkovo Airport of St. Petersburg to Germany’s Stuttgart from August 22, Northern Capital Gateway, the management company of the Pulkovo Airport, told reporters on Friday.

"The air service between St. Petersburg and Stuttgart will open from August 22 on Sundays. The time en route will be about three hours," the company said.

This is a new destination for the airport since the time when coronavirus-related restrictions were introduced, the press service of Northern Capital Gateway told TASS. Nordwind Airlines will also launch two more scheduled flights to Germany, to Hannover from August 18 and to Frankfurt am Main from August 19.

Flights to Hannover will be made weekly on Wednesdays and to Frankfurt am Main on Thursdays.