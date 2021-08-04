Russia receives individual groups of foreign tourists — Association

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian tour operators do not see an inbound tourism recovery and the country hosts individual groups of foreign tourists from Europe and the Middle East, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze said on Wednesday at a press conference in TASS.

"The United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Israel and France are the backbone of countries with tourists coming to us. We received the largest number of tourists from China. China is also closed for the time being. Regarding the inbound tourism, I cannot even say there is a recovery. Actually individual groups from Middle East countries are coming and just a few from Europe. This is not actually a start for the recovery, these are fractions of percent from the amount we hosted in 2019," Lomidze said.

Inbound tourism in Russia plummeted by more than 93% in 2020. Foreigners made 326,800 trips in Russia from January to September 2020 vs. 5.1 mln in 2019, Lomidze told reporters last December.