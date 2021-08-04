Hainan's medical tourism zone expanded the scope of drug insurance in 2021

HAIKOU, August 4. /TASS/. Lecheng International Medical Tourism Zone in the east of the Island of Hainan expanded the coverage of its drug insurance system in 2021 and added a number of highly sought-after Chinese and foreign pharmaceuticals to the list of reimbursable drugs, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to the newspaper, the list of drugs covered by insurance includes already 100 types of special medical products, 75% of which are produced by foreign pharmaceutical companies. Both citizens of China and representatives of other countries living in China have the right to use these services.

"Global insurance for specialty pharmaceuticals at Lecheng is a key project in our province," said Gu Gang, head of the Medical Tourism Zone's administration.

According to the official, over the past six months, Hainan has achieved a real breakthrough in the implementation of a program to provide patients with rare and high-quality foreign drugs. "At present, residents of China, without going abroad and purchasing insurance, can effectively use this opportunity to gain access to new medicines," Gu Gang emphasized.

According to him, the leadership of the innovative zone of medical tourism plans to constantly improve the quality of services designed for foreigners. The minimum national insurance package "Lecheng" for the purchase of pharmaceutical products reaches 39 yuan per year (approximately $ 6), and for residents of Hainan - 29 yuan (less than $ 5). More than 1.7 million people purchased it in 2020.

In February 2013, the Chinese State Council approved an initiative to establish an advanced health cluster in eastern Hainan. Lecheng is a short car ride from the annual Boao Forum for Asia and is considered the island's "medical landmark". In 2019, this special zone received about 75,000 tourists, and the total income from the main activities of hospitals, sanatoriums and other institutions located on its territory exceeded 640 million yuan (approximately $ 96 million at the current exchange rate), having increased by 75% year on year.