Green trend in global economy is a long-term one - Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The prospect of the development of green technologies and the introduction of regulation in this area is a long-term trend for Russia and the world as a whole, it must be taken into account in economic policy, aide to the Russian President Maxim Oreshkin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"The green trend in the world and also in Russia <...> will stay with us for long. We just need to work with it competently and take it into account in the economic policy," he said.

Oreshkin noted that the "green trend" itself is changing macroeconomics at the global level. "There is, of course, a change in the structure of global growth, investment, price dynamics," he added.

In late June, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to prepare a roadmap to reduce the carbon intensity of the Russian economy until 2050 by October 1. The plan should provide for "reducing greenhouse gas emissions from economic activities," as well as "increasing the potential of ecosystems to absorb greenhouse gas emissions, in particular by improving the efficiency of forest and land use.".