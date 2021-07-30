President Vucic thanks Russia for contributing to Serbia’s gas infrastructure

BELGRADE, July 30. /TASS/. President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia expressed his gratitude to Russia for its contribution to bolstering the Balkan nation’s gas infrastructure.

"This project is extremely important and I offer my thanks to the Serbian and Russian companies for their work that was carried out under such challenging conditions," Vucic said in his speech at the construction site of a compressor station near Velika Plana, aired by the Tanjug news agency. The president noted he was proud that specialists from all over the world were engaged in its construction, particularly from Russia. This project is crucial for Serbia’s energy security, which will be of utter importance in the coming two decades along with food and financial stability, Vucic added.

On January 1, Alexander Vucic gave the green light to the launch of the Balkan Stream gas pipeline in Serbia, which started receiving natural gas from Russia after that. The gas price from the new pipeline would be $155 per 1,000 cubic meters. By comparison, that same volume had cost Belgrade $240 prior to the current project.

The pipeline segment in Serbia is an extension of the leg of the TurkStream gas pipeline for gas supplies to Turkey and then to Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary. The segment’s length is 403 km and the design capacity is 13.9 bln cubic meters per year.