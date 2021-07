MOSCOW, July 30. / TASS /. The dollar rate in the course of foreign exchange trading on the Moscow Exchange accelerated its decline to 0.24% by the close of the previous session, it and traded at 72.98 rubles, according to the data of the site at 11:06 Moscow time on Friday.

The last time the dollar was below 73 rubles was Jul 1, 2021.

By 11:13 Moscow time, the dollar was trading at 73.0425 rubles. (-0.15%). At the same time, the euro rate was declining to 86.9075 rubles. (-0.07%).