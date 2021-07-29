Moscow Financial Forum to be held on Sept 8 at Manezh

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The fifth Moscow Financial Forum (MFF) will be held on September 8, 2021 at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall, press service of the forum reported on Thursday. The Russian Finance Ministry and Moscow’s government will be organizing the event.

"’Russian economy: sustainable development amid ‘the new normal’ is the key topic of MFF-2021. At the platform the participants will be able to discuss the influence of the pandemic on the Russian and global economy, the challenges that countries faced in the past year, as well as structural processes launched by the coronavirus. The prospects of the Russian economy and financial markets amid global competition, the possibilities and methods of encouraging investment activity in Russia and many others are also among relevant issues to be discussed," according to the report.

Traditionally, representatives of the federal and regional power, business, public organizations and integrations, as well as experts in the field of economy and finance will participate in the forum, the press service said.

The Moscow Financial Forum has been held since 2016, with issues of economic policy, the long-term sustainability of the country’s financial system and the fields of regulation of the Russian government’s financial and economic bloc discussed at its platform.