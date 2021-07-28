MOEX Russia, RTS indexes in the green on Wednesday - trading data

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session in the green. The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.5% and climbed to 3,782.28 points today by the close of business, according to data of the Moscow Exchange. The dollar-denominated RTS index added 1.36% and amounted to 1,616.34 points.

The dollar edged down by 0.03% against the ruble to 73.7 rubles. The euro tumbled 0.1% to 87.05 rubles.

Brent oil futures moved down by 0.08% to $74.73 a barrel.

"Stabilization on Chinese exchanges has become one of positive factors," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World says in a comment. Oil gained support from data of API and EIA, indicating the decline of oil inventories in the US last week, the expert adds.

The MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 3,690-3,800 points on Thursday, BCS Investment World says.

Chances are higher that the market will be in the green tomorrow, Freedom Finance comments. The target closing range for the Index from Freedom Finance is 3,745-3,835 points.