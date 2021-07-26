Free customs zone regime in Kurils to stir up investments — authorities

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. /TASS/. The implementation of a free customs zone regime on the Kuril Islands, which is currently in discussion by Russian authorities, will lead to an increase in investment, governor of the Sakhalin Region Valeri Limarenko told reporters on Monday.

This opportunity is being discussed now, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said earlier. The introduction of the regime could help companies in importing required equipment and other goods, he noted

"This is a pleasant surprise for us. This statement was made in the presence of businessmen dealing with fisheries. What can this provide to Sakhalin and the Kurils? In the first instance, there will be more investments, and we certainly endeavor to bring investments to our land. We are working on the diversification of the economy of Sakhalin and the Kuril Islands in particular," the governor said. "Fish processing can be doubled, tripled; a serious step can be made in tourism development and we have everything we need to take such steps," Limarenko said.

Digital development projects will be used for implementation, he noted.

"We will do everything needed for investors to come as quickly as possible," the governor said. "We will proactively work with the Russian government, with departments that will develop documents; we will provide them with all the help needed," he added.

