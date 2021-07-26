Rosatom, Aeon agree to develop shipbuilding for Arctic

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. The state-run nuclear authority Rosatom and the AEON Corporation will have joint projects in building ice-class vessels to transport coal from the Taimyr Peninsula, a TASS correspondent reported from the agreement signing ceremony on Friday.

According to Rosatom’s press service, the agreement is on building vessels of Arc5 class and higher and tows of not lower than Arc6/Icebreaker6 class to deliver general cargo and products from the Syradasayskoye coal basin on the Taimyr Peninsula (the deposit is developed by the Severnaya Zvezda Company, a part of AEON).

The Severnaya Zvezda Company implements a project to organize a coal complex at the biggest coal deposit in the world — Syradasayskoye. It is 110km from Dikson (the Krasnoyarsk Region). The recoverable resources are estimated at 5 billion tonnes. The project includes the organization of production with the annual output at up to 10 million tonnes, construction of a processing factory, and necessary infrastructures, including a new Yenisei seaport.