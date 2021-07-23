Moody’s estimates pandemic impact on Russian economy as moderate — RBC

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Moody’s included Russia into the list of countries exposed to a moderate negative impact from the coronavirus pandemic on the national economy, RBC news outlet reports on Friday, citing the international rating agency’s report on coronavirus pandemic losses for national economies.

Moody’s has broken down countries into three groups depending on the gap between pre-pandemic forecast of the rating agency for the real GDP level in 2020-2023 and the current GDP outlook for the same years. Experts of the agency believe that Russia along with Mexico, Brazil and Australia are among countries with moderate negative consequences from the coronavirus pandemic (the difference varies from 2 to 8%, as compared to the pre-crisis GDP outlook), the news outlet said.

It was reported on June 4 that Moody’s kept the Russian sovereign credit rating at the level of Baa3 with the stable outlook.