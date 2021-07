MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Gas transportation over two strings of the Nord Stream gas pipeline restarted after the 10-day shutdown for maintenance, according to data of Nel and Opal gas transport operators.

Gas pumping over the pipeline was halted on July 13, and gas supplies restarted in the morning of July 23.

Total capacity of the Nord Stream gas pipeline amounts to 55 bln cubic meters of gas.