Tactical Missiles Corporation’s export to be over $1 bln in 2021 — CEO

ZHUKOVSKY, July 21. /TASS/. Exports of the Tactical Missiles Corporation to be over $1 bln in 2021, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian company Boris Obnosov told reporters at the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon on Wednesday.

"Defense products export stood at $800 mln as of 2020 year-end. We will be above $1 bln in this year," the top manager said.

The increase in defense products’ export will be supported by developing new items, Obnosov said. "In this regard, high attention is paid to development activities," he noted.

Revenues of the corporation amounted to 240 bln rubles in 2020 ($3.2 bln), the chief executive said. "This is 7% above the last-year figures," he added.