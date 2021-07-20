Peugeot, Citroen and Opel to be exported from Russia in 2021

KALUGA, July 20. /TASS/. Stellantis Group, established by the merger of Peugeot S.A. (Groupe PSA) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA), announces creation of an export hub in Russia for deliveries of cars and engines to Europe, Latin America and North Africa. Supplies will start in the second half of 2021, TASS reports from the inauguration ceremony at the PSMA Rus facility in the Kaluga Region.

"Following the strategy of long-term development in the Eurasian region and business expansion beyond its limits, Stellantis Group announces creation of an export hub for cars and engines supply to Europe, Latin America and North Africa. First deliveries will start in the second half of 2021," the company said.

Stellantis plans to begin export of Peugeot Expert, Opel Vivaro and Citroen Jumpy models in November 2021 and achieve deliveries of 12,000 units this year, according to the company’s presentation.

Stellantis has already initiated series assembly of export-oriented diesel engines. The company is represented in Russia by Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, Eurorepar, Eurorepar Car Service, Jeep, Fiat, Fiat Professional, and Mopar brands, and also has the manufacturing site in the Kaluga Region.