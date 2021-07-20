Hainan's express delivery services handled over 75 million shipments in January-June

HAIKOU, July 20. /TASS/. Express delivery services on Hainan handled over 75 million shipments in January-June 2021, exceeding the figure for the entire 2018, according to tha data obtained by the local newspaper "Hainan Daily" citing the provincial post office.

According to official figures, since the second quarter, express delivery services have processed over 10 million parcels per month. The highest rate was recorded in May — more than 17 million parcels. In the first half of the year, the total size of the province's postal industry grew by 19.87% year-on-year and exceeded 1.59 billion yuan (about $ 245.3 million).

With regard to express delivery services, the total number of shipments for said period exceeded 75.43 million parcels. The growth of this indicator in annual terms amounted to 23.93%. The total size of this industry reached 1.51 billion yuan (about $ 233 million), which is 21.45% higher than in the same period in 2019.

Express delivery, the newspaper writes, plays an important role in the development of local agriculture, allowing farmers, for example, to send fruits grown in the province to other parts of the country.