Russians more often returned train tickets and tour vouchers in June

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russians began to return purchased train tickets and tour packages more actively. Thus, the total volume of railway tickets returned in June went back to the levels of the beginning of the pandemc, according to the results of a study conducted by Raiffeisenbank based on transactions of more than 2 mln customers from 300 Russian cities.

"In June 2021, many travelers had to change their plans and abandon air and railway tickets, as well as return paid tours. Refunds have grown, and the number of returned tickets has become a record," the analysts concluded.

According to Raiffeisenbank, Russians were the most active in returning train tickets. Thus, the number of returns was higher than in April 2020, when severe restrictions were imposed in large Russian cities due to the spread of coronavirus. The amount of returned railway tickets left more than 55.5 mln rubles ($748,216) and is comparable to the indicator of March 202 - 56 mln rubles ($754,956).

The air ticket refund rate after its peak in April is now back to September - October 2020 figures and is within the standard range.

At the same time, returns of tour packages have remained at a record high for three months, the statement said. In April, May, and June, Russians returned the maximum number of tours since April 2020. The average price of returned tours increased from 14,500 rubles ($195.48) to 21,500 rubles ($289.87).