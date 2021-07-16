Russian PM calls for scaling up coronavirus vaccine production

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Production of coronavirus vaccines in Russia must be increased to ensure their availability in the regions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Friday.

"Considering the rising demand, it is necessary to scale up production. It is important to provide a sufficient quantity of vaccines to Russia’s regions," the Prime Minister said.

Vaccine producers should fulfill the obligations they have made, "understanding that this is a priority issue as coronavirus is spreading," Mishustin said. They should "use all their strength and resources to produce the required quantity of pharmaceuticals," he noted. Mishustin added that he would discuss this topic with representatives of the major vaccine producers.

Four coronavirus vaccines are currently registered in Russia.