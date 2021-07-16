Russia consistently backs establishment of Greater Eurasian Partnership — Lavrov

TASKENT, July 16. /TASS/. Russia supports creation of the Greater Eurasian Partnership and backs various integration processes in this area in every way possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at an international conference dedicated to issues of Central and South Asia.

"We primarily look at the issue of interconnection between Central and South Asia through the prism of integration processes that are going ahead fast in the whole Eurasian region," he said. "Russia consistently voices support for the creation of the Greater Eurasian Partnership, a unifying and integrational outline between the Atlantic and the Pacific Oceans that is as free for the movement of goods, capital, labor and services as possible and which is open to every country of the common continent of Eurasia and the integration unions created here."

According to Lavrov, deepening and expanding integration cooperation in the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an indispensable part of establishing such a partnership. "I would like to note with satisfaction that Uzbekistan joined the work of this union as an observer in December last year," the minister added.