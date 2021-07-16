Number of registered yachts in Sanya increased by 21.5% in the first half of 2021

SANYA, July 16. /TASS/. The number of yachts registered in Hainan's resort city of Sanya in the first half of 2021 increased by 21.5% to 814 units, reported Zhongguo Xinwenwang news portal.

According to the news outlet, in the first half of 2021, 144 new pleasure boats were registered in the city, which exceeded the figure for the entire 2020, and also became 114.9% higher than in the first six months of 2019. Of the 144 new yachts, 63 were imported, another 81 were of national production. Two ships were assigned to the Sanya port with exemption from customs duties.

According to the Sanya Maritime Safety Administration, in the first six months of 2021, ownership of 74 yachts was re-registered — this figure also increased by 146.7%.

In the first half of the year, 634,000 people went on cruises, agreements for the lease of yachts for the same period were inked 101,000 times. Both indicators increased in annual terms by 130.7% and 70.8%, respectively.

