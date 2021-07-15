Russia's Ministers' Cabinet to allocate over 53 bln rubles for transport development

MOSCOW, July 15. / TASS /. The Russian government will additionally allocate more than 53 bln rubles for projects to develop transport infrastructure, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

He recalled that earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the need to create a powerful backbone road network throughout the country. "For the successful implementation of projects in this area, we will allocate more than 53 bln rubles," Mishustin said, referring to the development of transport infrastructure. Of these funds, over 40 bln rubles will be spent on the advanced construction of the M-12 Moscow-Nizhny Novgorod-Kazan highway, the Prime Minister said. "It will become part of the transport corridor between the European part of Russia and China," he said.

More than 11 bln rubles will be allocated to 20 Russian regions for the development of regional, intermunicipal and local roads, including a section of the Yekaterinburg ring road. Another 3 bln rubles will be allocated by the Cabinet of Ministers for the implementation of the first stage of construction of a high-speed latitudinal highway in St. Petersburg. "At the expense of these funds, the construction of the Vitebsk junction will be provided. It will connect the Western High-Speed Diameter and the new highway, which means it will help to seriously relieve traffic in the historical part of the city," Mishustin explained. "It will be appreciated both by the residents of St. Petersburg and the guests of the city," he summed up.