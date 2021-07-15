OPEC revises downward non-OPEC countries’ oil supply growth estimate in 2021

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The oil supply by non-OPEC countries will grow by 0.81 mln barrels per day in 2021, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says in its July report. The estimate was revised downward by 30,000 barrels as compared to the June forecast.

Oil supplies from non-OPEC countries will therefore reach 63.8 mln barrels per day. Growth of the oil supply will be largely provided on account of Canada, Norway, Brazil, China and Guyana. Production of liquid hydrocarbons in the US will grow by just 0.06 mln barrels per day only.

As far as fuel is concerned, the demand for gasoline and diesel fuel will grow, driven by recovering freight traffic and greater mobility of the population, largely on account of the US, China and India. A similar situation will be observed for jet fuel because domestic and international flights will have an increase in numbers.

At the same time, the situation is still uncertain due to continuing spread of the coronavirus infection and its influence on global economic growth and because of proactive rollout of digital technologies, higher number of electric vehicles and abnormal weather conditions, OPEC said.