Gasoline prices close to record high at SPIMEX

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The exchange territorial indices of regular (92-octane) and premium (95-octane) motor gasoline were close to all-time high values during the trading session on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) on Monday.

The exchange index of the 92-octane gasoline gained 0.3% to 55,750 rubles ($748.8) rubles per tonne. The historical record on the exchange was achieved for this gasoline blend on May 28, 2018 (55,930 rubles or $751.3 per tonne).

The 95-octane gasoline exchange had an uptick by 0.25% to 59,100 rubles ($793.9) per tonne, while the record at SPIMEX was achieved on July 3, 2020, and stood at 59,780 rubles ($803) per tonne.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices added 4.2% to 38,210 rubles ($513.3) per tonne.