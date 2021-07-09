US move to blacklist more Russian companies ‘confrontational’ — Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. The US Department of Commerce's decision to blacklist more Russian companies is a confrontational step by Washington, Russia’s Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"This is another confrontational step as part of Washington's deliberate efforts to restrict the access of domestic enterprises to high-precision technologies from abroad," he said in a statement, released on the Russian embassy’s Facebook page. "This fundamentally contrasts with the statements of the United States authorities, including during the summit in Geneva, about the need to normalize the entire range of bilateral relations."

"It refers to export control lists, which included Moscow-based companies engaged in microelectronics. At the same time, the US side again did not provide any specifics as to what violations were revealed. They used the notorious "likely", saying that our companies allegedly bought electronic components from the USA for some Russian military programs," the Russian ambassador continued.

"This approach does not stand up to scrutiny," Antonov added.

The US Department of Commerce said on Friday it added six individuals and legal entities from Russia to its blacklist. According to the US authorities, the companies were blacklisted for "their attempts to procure items, including U.S.-origin items, for activities contrary to the national security and foreign policy interests of the United States."

Specifically, OOO Teson, the Radiant Group of Companies, and OOO Trade-Component "are involved in the procurement of U.S.-origin electronic components likely in furtherance of Russian military programs."

The companies on the list face tougher export control. The blacklisted entities will face additional export and re-export licensing requirements. The new restrictions will come into force on July 12.