Charter flights to Egypt can resume in July — Association

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Charter flights to Egypt can be organized as early as in July and the schedule will be prepared during two weeks, executive director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia Maya Lomidze said on Thursday on the air with the Govorit Moskva Radio Station.

"This is a very good piece of news for the tourism, expected for many years. It seems to me development of charter programs can be started already today. I believe it will be possible to speak about the prepared flight schedule within the coming week or two. I think it will be possible to fly by charters to Egypt as early as in June," Lomidze said.

Press secretary of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Irina Tyurina told TASS earlier today that tour operators can promptly launch charter programs to Egypt’s resorts if required slots are available.

Meanwhile, Ural Airlines does not rule out opening of charter flights to Egypt’s resorts, the airline’s press service told TASS. "The airline has flight authorizations. We are ready to consider the opportunity to start flights," the company said.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin has annulled a 2015 decree banning flights by Russian airlines to Egyptian resorts.