TASS Information Technologies, HSE University create investment attractiveness rating

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. TASS Information Technologies, in cooperation with Russia’s Higher School of Economics University, has developed an innovative corporate investment attractiveness rating, making it possible to identify fast-growing companies, CEO of TASS Information Technologies Mikhail Samokhvalov told TASS on Thursday.

"We have developed a modern innovative rating of company investment attractiveness in cooperation with the HSE University — Perm. It shows businesses capable of showing positive growth by next year. In other words, it allows the quick identification of growing companies based on a large number of metrics — highlighting the ones that are most attractive for investment," the chief executive said, adding that this product is currently unique in the marketplace.

The rating is created using actual corporate indicators and makes it possible to rank businesses that have provided data of their commercial operations, using an algorithm to determine corporate growth in terms of financial deliverables, the chief executive said. "The rating also caters for certain non-financial indicators recognizing the risks of bankruptcy in the short term. These metrics are called stop factors. If they are in a critical area, then the company cannot grow quickly even if financials are entirely positive," he noted.

All sectors and companies, comprising over 2.5 mln undertakings, with data going back to 2012, are addressed in the ratings, Samokhvalov said.

"It is possible to locate and evaluate a specific company in 2 minutes, benchmark your company against competitors, prepare a list of companies for a potential investor, analyze companies from a specific region or a specific sector, and find growth champions," he added.