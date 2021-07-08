Russia will contribute to increasing tourist flow to Asia after pandemic — Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK, July 8. /TASS/. Russia will help increase the flow of tourists to Asian countries as the pandemic weakens, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said on Thursday.

"We support taking additional measures to resume and expand regional cooperation in the field of tourism. This industry has been seriously affected by the pandemic and, as the situation stabilizes, we will do our best to help return tourist flows to high pre-pandemic levels and further increase them," Lavrov said. "The day before yesterday, when we met with the ministers of the ASEAN countries, we introduced a corresponding initiative in Jakarta," he added.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.