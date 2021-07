MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The dollar increased by 0.42% to 75.025 rubles on the Moscow Exchange as of 9:37 Moscow time.

The last time the dollar rate was above 75 rubles on May 4, 2021.

By 9:51 Moscow time, the dollar rate accelerated growth to 0.47% and reached 75.06 rubles. At the same time, the euro grew to 88.57 rubles (+0.55%).

The price of September futures contract for Brent oil on London’s ICE fell by 0.31% to $73.2 per barrel. WTI crude oil fell by 0.48% to $71.85 per barrel.