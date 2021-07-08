Kamaz forecasts continued global shortage of electrical components until 2023

EKATERINBURG, July 8. /TASS/. Kamaz expects the global crisis in the electronic components market to continue until 2023, General Director Sergey Kogogin told reporters.

"Before the end of 2022, the problem cannot be solved," he said, commenting on the problems with the supply of chips.

Earlier, Kogogin said that the production continues to have problems with the supply of components, especially chips for cars.

In recent months, global automakers have been experiencing problems due to a shortage in the market for semiconductors and other components. The global shortage of microcircuits, which is experienced by a number of industries, is associated with the sharply increased demand for consumer electronics, primarily TVs, telephones, and game consoles, as well as an increase in demand for cars during the pandemic. The problem was exacerbated by winter storms in Texas, where some chip manufacturing facilities are located, and a fire at a plant at Japan's Renesas Electronics, which accounts for 17% of the global chip market.

In 2020, Kamaz sold 32,670 vehicles on the domestic market, taking a market share of 48% (+3.35% compared to 2019). The company is the largest Russian manufacturer of trucks, one of the fifteen leading global manufacturers. Kamaz produces trucks, trailers, buses, engines, power units, and various tools. The largest shareholders of Kamaz are state corporation Rostec (49.9%), Avtoinvest LLC (23.54%), and Daimler Truck (15%, subsidiary of German auto concern Daimler).