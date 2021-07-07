Hainan used investments worth $ 4.8 billion on key projects since the beginning of 2021

HAIKOU, July 7. /TASS/. The total amount of used investments on key projects in China's Hainan province from the beginning of the year to mid-June amounted to about 31.3 billion yuan (about $ 4.8 billion), according to data published by the provincial Development and Reform Committee, the Hainan Daily reported.

In total, according to official figures, in 2021, 129 big projects were planned on Hainan with an investment volume of over 381 billion yuan (about $ 58.9 billion). For the whole year, investments worth about 78.2 billion yuan (about $ 12.1 billion) should be used.

Key projects include the development of three main areas: tourism, modern services, high technologies. Of 129 said projects, 10 have already been completed, 97 are still at the implementation stage, work on another 22 projects has just begun.

Since the publication of Hainan's Free Trade Port Program on June 1, 2020, agreements have been inked on 354 projects with a total investment of over 156.1 billion yuan ($ 24.4 billion).