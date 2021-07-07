Champagne production in Russia down 37.5% in January-June — experts

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia’s production of sparkling and champagne wines in January-June 2021 decreased by 37.5% compared to the same period in 2020 and amounted to 3.72 mln dal, according to the National Union of Consumer Rights Protection.

"The volume of production of champagne and sparkling wines in January-June 2021 amounted to 3.72 mln decalitres (62.5% against the same period last year). In June 2021, 0.58 mln decaliters were produced (47.5% against the previous year)," the report noted.

At the same time, production of still wines in January-June 2021 increased by 3.9% and amounted to 14.33 mln decaliters, in June this figure decreased by 18.5% and amounted to 2.61 mln decaliters. The production of fruit wines in January-June 2021 decreased by 10.6% and amounted to 5.6 mln decaliters, in June — by 1.5% to 1.3 mln decaliters. The volume of production of wine drinks made without the addition of ethyl alcohol in January-June 2021 decreased by 14.1% to 3.21 mln decalitres, in June — by 56.8% to 0.35 mln decaliters. The production of wine drinks made with the addition of ethyl alcohol in January-June 2021 decreased by 57.7% to 108,680 decalitres, in June — by 75.2%, to 17,370 decaliters.

The total volume of wine production in Russia in January-June 2021 decreased by 10.1% and amounted to 27.07 mln decaliters, in June 2021 — by 26.5%, to 4.88 mln decaliters. According to the union, production of vodka in Russia in January-June 2021 decreased by 2.5% and amounted to 33.49 mln decaliters, in June, the decline was 5.6%, to 5.94 mln decaliters. Cognac production in January-June 2021 amounted to 3.67 mln decalitres, which is 2.4% lower than the level of the same period in 2020. In June, this indicator increased by 22.2% and reached 0.7 mln decaliters.

The union also reported that the volume of production of alcoholic beverages (excluding beer, drinks made on the basis of beer, cider, perry, and mead) in January-June 2021 decreased by 1.4% and amounted to 76.98 mln decaliters. In June 2021, 14.11 mln decaliters were produced, which is 7.7% less than in the same period in 2020. The volume of production of alcoholic beverages with strength above 9% in January-June 2021 increased by 1.9% and amounted to 44.94 mln decaliters, in June, it increased by 2.2%, up to 8.03 mln decaliters.