Imports of goods from non-CIS countries to Russia up 28.9% in H1 2021 — Customs Service

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Import of goods from non-CIS countries to Russia in January–June 2021 soared by 28.9% year-on-year to $121.55 bln, the Russian Federal Customs Service said on Tuesday.

At the same time, imports edged up by 28.6% annually yet fell by 0.7% month-on-month in June 2021 and totaled $21.32 bln, the Customs says.

According to statistics, machinery imports in June lost 1.8% to $11.21 bln. Imports of chemicals fell by 3.6% to $3.92 bln. Imports of foods and raw materials for their production tumbled 0.6% and totaled $2.23 bln. Imports of textiles and footwear import surged by 14.7% at the same time to $1.17 bln.

Goods import categories

Purchases declined by 32.1% for aircraft, by 28.9% for railway locomotives, and by 1.4% for overland transport vehicles in the machinery imports segment. Import procurements at the same time moved up twofold for vessels and watercraft, by 8.4% for optical tools and devices, by 3.5% for electrical equipment, and by 0.4% for mechanical equipment.

Imports of textile items and footwear showed an increase in procurements by 42.9% for footwear, 18.8% for textile garments, 14.7% for chemical yarn, 13.8% for cotton, 11.3% for textile materials, and 4.3% for knitted wear. At the same time, imports declined by 8.5% for ready textile items, 0.9% for textile fabric, and 0.4% for chemical fibers.

June imports declined by 38.7% for vegetables, 22.2% for dairy products, 21.9% for grain crops, 15.7% for sugar, 10.2% for fish, and 3.6% for soft and strong drinks. At the same time, imports increased by 44.8% for vegetable oil, 12.4% for meat and byproducts, 3.9% for tobacco, and 2.1% for fruits and nuts in the foods group.

In the chemicals segment, imports soared by 10.5% for products of organic and inorganic chemistry, by 1.1% for soap and synthetic detergents, and by 0.7% for perfumery and cosmetics. The drop was 13% for pharmaceuticals and 4.5% for polymers and rubber.