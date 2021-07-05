Russian Industry Ministry expects joint hydrogen projects with Italy

YEKATERINBURG, July 5. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade expects collaboration with Italy for hydrogen projects, Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday at the Italy-Russia Forum.

"We speak today of making a transition to a new technological paradigm, new areas where the application of new technologies is required, where we should find joint solutions. I am looking forward to implementing these trends together [with Italy - TASS]. We are talking about hydrogen energy. This has already become a fact of our current life, where companies struggle for new solutions to meet economic criteria in the first instance, so that the end-user benefits from purchasing products with hydrogen used either as an energy resource or a resource to make finished products," the Minister said.

Italy is the long-standing industrial partner of Russia, Manturov noted, citing the marketing center of Russian passenger jet SSJ-100 being located in Italy as one example.