Peskov redirects question on tax system adjustment to Cabinet of Ministers

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the information about the discussions in the government on the adjustment of the tax system, redirecting this issue to the Cabinet of Ministers, when asked on Monday.

"This is a working process that is taking place within in the government, so, of course, any information on this matter should also be asked of them," Peskov said.

Earlier, the Vedomosti newspaper, citing a high-ranking federal official, reported that the so-called adjustment of the tax system is being discussed in the Cabinet of Ministers, which should bring an additional 400 bln rubles to the budget annually in 2022-2024.