Russian ministry expects 14.5 mln EpiVacCorona dose sets, 4.1 mln CoviVac dose sets output

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry expects the production of EpiVacCorona coronavirus vaccine to amount to 14.5 mln dose sets by the end of the year, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS, adding that the output of CoviVac coronavirus vaccine may reach around 4.1 mln dose sets.

"On EpiVacCorona the projected production is up to 14.5 mln dose sets by the end of this year," he said.

"On CoviVac we decided with industrial partners today. I think that around 1.15 mln dose sets (will be produced - TASS) by the end of the year, plus Nanolek may additionally produce 3 mln [dose sets] by the end of the year, though one should bear in mind that this vaccine approached the industrial production stage later than the remaining ones," the minister explained.

EpiVacCorona is a single-dose synthetic peptide vaccine against COVID-19 developed by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology. It became the second vaccine against the coronavirus infection certified in Russia. The jab was registered in October 2020. According to the data provided by the Vector center, more than 1 mln people have been vaccinated with EpiVacCorona.

The Russian Health Ministry registered the CoviVac inactivated whole-virion COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chumakov Center in February.