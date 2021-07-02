Serbia, Russia reach record agriculture trade turnover level in 2020, says President Vucic

BELGRADE, July 2. /TASS/. The agriculture trade turnover between Russia and Serbia reached a record level in 2020, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said at a meeting with Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev on Friday.

"The total agriculture trade turnover between the Republic of Serbia and the Russian Federation in 2020 amounted to $480.7 mln, an increase of 10% compared with 2019 <...>. This is a record level of trade turnover in the past 11 years," he said, adding that the total Serbian exports to Russia are expected to rise to $1.5 bln in the coming three years.

The creation of joint companies for entering third markets would be of much benefit to both sides as the countries have high-quality goods, Vucic and Patrushev noted, according to a statement released by the press service of the Serbian president.